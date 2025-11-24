Punjab Leaders Mourn Dharmendra's Death: "He Was Deeply Connected To His Land"

Political leaders in Punjab on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, saying his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Dharmendra, whose six-decade career in showbiz spanned around 300 films from “Satyakam” to “Sholay”, died at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the actor, who hailed from a small village in the state, earned a distinguished place in Indian cinema. He prayed for peace for the departed soul.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa described Dharmendra as a “proud son of Punjab”.

Heartbroken at the passing of Dharmendra ji — a proud son of Punjab from Sahnewal, the original He-Man of Indian cinema.

From the soil of Sahnewal to the heights of stardom, his life was a remarkable journey of resilience, grace and unmatched charm.



He didn't just act; he truly… pic.twitter.com/QBBhHG54zf — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) November 24, 2025

"Heartbroken at the passing of Dharmendra ji, a proud son of Punjab from Sahnewal, the original He-Man of Indian cinema. From the soil of Sahnewal to the heights of stardom, his life was a remarkable journey of resilience, grace and unmatched charm,” it said in a post on X.

Bajwa further wrote in the post that the actor did not just act but truly lived the spirit of 'Chardhi Kala' – ever-rising, ever-inspiring.

“A legend who carried Punjab in his heart and spread its warmth across the world. His legacy will continue to illuminate generations," he added.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Dharmendra was a proud Punjabi in heart and soul.

"With profound sorrow, we bid farewell to Sardar Dharmendra Singh - The legendary He-man of Bollywood. Born and raised on the sacred soil of Punjab, he carried the fragrance of its fields, the warmth of its people and the resilience of its spirit wherever he went,” he wrote in an X post.

“A proud Punjabi in heart and soul, he remained deeply connected to his land, its language, its culture, and its timeless values till his very last breath. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in this hour of grief,” Badal said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed grief and said Dharmendra's simplicity, smile and passion for cinema would remain unforgettable.

भारतीय सिनेमा के महानायक, करोड़ों दिलों की धड़कन और सदैव सबके चहेते धर्मेंद्र जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।

उनकी सरलता, उनकी मुस्कान, उनका अद्वितीय अभिनय और सिनेमा के प्रति उनका अथाह जुनून—हमेशा हमारी यादों में अमर रहेगा।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।

ओम् शांति।… pic.twitter.com/fZMo8y44Kz — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) November 24, 2025

In a post on X, he said, "The news of the demise of the great hero of Indian cinema, the heartbeat of millions, and forever everyone's favourite Dharmendra ji is extremely heartbreaking.” “His simplicity, his smile, his unparalleled acting, and his boundless passion for cinema will remain immortal in our memories forever. May God grant peace to his soul," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)