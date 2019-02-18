Pulwama Attack: Film Bodies Ban Release Of Indian Films In Pakistan, Say 'Nation Comes First'

Team Total Dhamaal has already said the movie will not release there. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Filmmakers have been asked to not to release movies in Pakistan The announcement comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack Several other film bodies have also banned Pakistan artistes

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a ban on Pakistani artistes in the country, saying they will resort to strong action against anyone who collaborates with talent from Pakistan. The announcement comes in the aftermath of the February 14 terror attack on CRPF troopers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a notice undersigned by Ronak Suresh Jain, General Secretary, AICWA, it said: "All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity."

"We are officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani actors and artistes working in (our) film industry. Still if any organisation insists on working with Pakistani artistes, (it) will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them. Nation comes first, we stand with our nation."

The announcement comes a day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said Indian filmmakers must not work with Pakistani artistes and must not even release their films in Pakistan.

The team of Total Dhamaal has already said the movie will not release there.