Pulkit Samrat Did This For Kriti Kharbanda. Her Reaction Is Priceless

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. The adorable couple, who are staying together in coronavirus lockdown, keeps making their Instafam swoon with their super cute posts for each other. On Monday, Kriti dropped another snippet of their home diaries and it is just too cute. Pulkit Samrat baked pav fr Kriti and the actress can't stop being impressed. The couple, who keeps sharing snippets of their food diaries on their Instagram profile, just added to it with a close-up of freshly-baked pav. Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote an equally adorable caption appreciating Pulkit and also taking little credit for "bringing out the best in" him. She wrote, "You're welcome Pulkit Samrat . I'm glad I bring out the best in you. Did u ever think you would bake pav for me!? The bhukkhad in me is very impressed Haan! Muahhh!" She also added the hashtags "blessed with the best" and "midnight cravings" to her post. Take a look:

In coronavirus lockdown, the couple are doing it all - from clicking adorable silhouettes of themselves to spending time experimenting in the kitchen. Take a look:

A few days ago, Pulkit and Kriti trended a great deal for their video of giving champi to each other. Kriti shared the video and wrote, "First I made him look like Champak, then made him gave me a champi! Pulkit Samrat heya! Thanks ya!" Take a look:

On the work front, Pulkit and Kriti were last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where they shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela.