Propose Day: Kartik Aaryan's Romantic Luka Chuppi Moment With Kriti Sanon Doesn't Go As Planned

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Happy Propose Day, guys," Kriti captioned the video Luka Chuppi is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's first film together Luka Chuppi hits the screens on March 1

On Propose Day, actress Kriti Sanon, who co-stars with Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi, shared a brief video from their film, featuring a scene in which he proposes to her. "When you finally dare to propose to her and she replies with..." read the text on the video. Kartik, with a ring, proposes to Kriti for marriage but she says, "Hello, bhaisahab, ye kya kar rahe ho?" "Matlab? Main toh shaadi ke liye puchne aaya tha," says Kartik and Kriti ends their discussion by saying, "Shaadi! Pagal ho gae ho kya?" (ROFL). "Ha ha ha!! Happy Propose Day, guys," Kriti captioned the video. Take a look.

Luka Chuppi is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's first film together. The film revolves around the story of a couple who decide to get into a live-in relationship but their families get involved later and assume that they are married. Kartik plays the role of a small town journalist.

Watch the trailer of Luka Chuppi here.

Ahead of Luka Chuppi's release, Kriti told news agency IANS, "I am always nervous when my film is releasing. But this time, I am also happy and excited because the audience is connecting with the concept."

"They are liking the whole concept of the film. So, I want to see how they actually react while watching the film. I feel this is one such film where I want to go to Gaiety cinema to see how audience is reacting to the film," she added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luka Chuppi hits the screens on March 1.

(With IANS inputs)