Proof That Kiara Advani Has Always Been Adorable. See Brother Mishaal's Throwback

Kiara with brother Mishaal. (courtesy: mishaaladvani)

As Kiara Advani celebrated her 31st birthday holidaying with her husband Sidharth Malhotra on Monday, her family and friends filled up social media with greetings. One such adorable wish was shared by Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal. On his Instagram profile, Mishaal shared a super cute throwback picture from his and Kiara's childhood days. He added a few recent clicks along with it. The caption on the post was equally cute. "How it started how it's going. Happy birthday to my biggest inspiration in life, for showing me that dreams really come true. And in case anybody else is inspired, don't quit your job like I did because you don't have the same genes."

Kiara Advani, currently on a holiday, took the time out to comment on her brother's post. Kiara wrote in the comments section, "Hahahahha Mishyyyy we've come a long wayyy. Love you lil one." See Mishaal Advani's post here:

Kiara Advani frequently features on her brother Mishaal's Instagram profile. Earlier this year, he shared this greyscale picture with his superstar sister and he wrote, "Why not."

Swipe to see Kiara Advani in BTS pictures from her and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, shared by brother Mishaal.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in a film titled Game Changer. She recently starred in the moderately successful Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Kiara Advani is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories to name a few.