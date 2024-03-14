Priyanka Chopra's Wish For Cousin Meera Chopra On Her Wedding To Rakshit Kejriwal: 'Lots Of Love'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Global star Priyanka Chopra sent her best wishes to cousin Meera Chopra, who got married earlier this week to businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in the presence of family and friends in Jaipur. A few days after newlyweds Meera and Rakshit treated their fans to their official wedding pictures, Citadel star Priyanka Chopra reshared them on her Instagram story alongside a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Congratulations Meera and Rakshit. Here's to forever. Lots of love." ICYDK, Meera Chopra is the daughter of Sudesh Chopra, who is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra's father Ashok Chopra. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's wish for the newlyweds below.

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra married businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in in Jaipur on Tuesday. The new bride shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram feed. In the pictures shared, Meera and Rakshit can be seen posing happily for the cameras. In one picture, we can see flower petals being showered on the newlyweds. There are a few images from the varmala ceremony as well. In another click, the happy bride can be seen laughing her heart out. Sharing the pictures, Meera wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories. Har Janam Tere Sath." Actor Barkha Sengupta wrote, Congratulations girl .... Wishing both of u love and happiness @meerachopra." Take a look:

Meera Chopra was last seen in the Zee5 film Safed. She shared screen space with Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan. Before that, the actress starred in Ajay Bahl's Section 375.