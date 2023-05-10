Priyanka Chopra's 'Perfect Mornings' Feature Usual Suspect - Daughter Malti Marie, Of Course

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

Hey folks, our morning just got better after catching a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's little one, seated on the bed in a cute floral dress. Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie is a regular fixture on her mom's Instagram feed and we are not complaining. In her latest post on the photo-sharing app, the global star treated her fans to a picture of Malti Marie, facing her back to the camera while looking cute like a button. Mom Priyanka Chopra simply captioned the photo, "Perfect mornings." For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and her daughter are currently some quality times together in New York.

Lately, all of Priyanka Chopra's attention has been focused on her daughter Malti Marie. After spending an eventful Saturday at the mall in New Jersey, scouting for toys, mom Priyanka Chopra was seen taking a lovely walk in New York's Central Park on Monday. In the post shared, we can see the baby's feet as she squeals playfully. The post was a treat to the ears as we were able to hear little Malti Marie's voice for the first time. Sharing the video, Priyanka simply wrote, "Love our walks in Central Park."

Recently, the Citadel star hosted an after-party of her next Hollywood film Love Again at her New York restaurant Sona. Pictures shared by the official Instagram page of the restaurant featured Priyanka Chopra, her co-star Sam Heughan, her manager Anjula Acharia, her husband Nick Jonas, designer Prabal Gurung, brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, and sister-in-law Danielle.

The note alongside the post read, "Honored to have hosted our Priyanka Chopra and the cast and crew of Love Again for a floral and fun-filled premiere after party at Sona. Catch this sweet and funny rom-com we've all been longing for - exclusively in theaters now."

The actress and her husband welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January, last year. Recently the little one also visited India with her parents. On Malti's first visit to India, Priyanka Chopra added that the one-year-old had a lot of fun. She “experienced all kinds of firsts, from going to a Hindu temple, Siddhivinayak temple, in Mumbai] to eating spicy Indian food.”