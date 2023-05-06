Priyanka Chopra Hosts Love Again After Party At Her New York Restaurant. Pics Inside

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: sonanewyork)

Priyanka Chopra hosted the after party of her next Hollywood film Love Again at her New York restaurant Sona. Pictures from the event were shared by the official Instagram page of the eatery. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing with her co-star Sam Heughan, her manager Anjula Acharia, husband Nick Jonas, designer Prabal Gurung, brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and sister-in-law Danielle. The caption on the post read, "Honored to have hosted our Priyanka Chopra and the cast and crew of Love Again for a floral and fun-filled premier after party at Sona. Catch this sweet and funny rom-com we've all been longing for - exclusively in theaters now."

See the post here:

In one of her previous posts, the actress had revealed that it was her husband Nick Jonas who suggested the name Sona for the restaurant. An excerpt from her post read: "This has been a team effort all the way...From the many, many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to Nick Jonas - Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A lot, throughout our wedding."

Some more pictures from the screening, shared by Priyanka Chopra. She wrote, "Family.. to every one that came to support. I love you.. without you, none of it is possible."

Sona New York isn't Priyanka Chopra's first project as an entrepreneur. She became a tech investor by bringing dating apple Bumble to India. The actress also launched her haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare. She also runs a production house along with her mom called Purple Pebble Pictures, which backs regional cinema. She also runs a houseware brand called Sona Home.