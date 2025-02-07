Priyanka Chopra's Mother-In-Law Repeats 6-Year-Old Saree At Siddharth Chopra's <i>Mehendi</i>

Priyanka Chopra's mother-in-law has not only set fashion goals at her brother's pre-wedding festivities, but also made a statement in sustainable fashion. Denise Miller-Jonas, who accompanied Priyanka Chopra at various pre-wedding functions recently, wore a six-year-old pink saree at Siddharth Chopra's mehendi.

For context, Denise Miller-Jonas wore a pink saree at Nick and Priyanka's engagement, back in 2018. She wore the same saree at Priyanka's brother's mehendi functions on Wednesday. In the first picture (dated back 2018), Denise Miller-Jonas posed with Madhu Chopra.

In the recent picture, Nick Jonas's mother posed with Priyanka and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr on the red carpet. Denise Miller-Jonas changed her hairstyle and makeup this time to make a new statement. Take a look at the picture here:

Siddharth Chopra's pre-wedding festivities started since Tuesday. The Chopras, with their big fat family, celebrated haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony with zest and vigour.

Priyanka Chopra has been actively sharing pictures from the celebrations. On Thursday, she shared a bunch of pictures in which the actress can be seen getting her mehendi done on her palms. Priyanka also shared a cute picture of Malti Marie, showing her mehendi. Take a look:

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their registry and engagement ceremony in August, last year. Neelam wore a pink lehenga while Siddharth wore a cream-coloured sherwani for the occasion.

They announced their Roka in April by sharing loved-up pictures on their respective social media handles. Neelam and Siddharth made their first public appearance together at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.