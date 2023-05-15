Priyanka Chopra's Citadel Reviewed By Krrish Co-Star Hrithik Roshan: 'You Have Killed It'

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Actress Priyanka Chopra was left pleasantly surprised when actor and Krrish co-star Hrithik Roshan heaped praises on the actress after watching her latest web series Citadel. Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Priyanka Chopra in numerous hit Bollywood films, complemented the actress for her acting skills in Citadel. Sharing a poster of the series, he wrote, ", “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant Work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay! PC you have killed it this time too well!! Very proud.”

Priyanka responded to Hrithik's kind words by reposting the story on her Instagram feed. She wrote, “Thanks, my friend.” Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan have worked in multiple films, including the Krrish franchise and the iconic film Agneepath.

Not only Hrithik, but Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas was also full of praises for his wife Priyanka Chopra after watching her latest series Citadel.

The singer, on his Instagram Stories, shared an announcement made by Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke that read: "Citadel, the #1 title on Prime Video.” Nick accompanied the post with a shout-out to Priyanka Chopra. “My wife is a boss,” he wrote and then congratulated the Citadel team for the success of the series. Priyanka reshared the shout-out on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Babe” with an emotional face, red heart, amulet and a folded hands emoji.

Citadel is centered around a spy organization that is on the verge of vanishing unless its top-tier agents restore the command. Citadel is about action, drama and romance between spies Nadia (Priyanka) and Mason (Richard). It is a multi-series and the Indian edition, directed by Raj and DK, will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Episodes of Citadel will be released every Friday until the finale premiere on May 26.

Priyanka will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.