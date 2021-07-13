Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish For Mother-In-Law Denise Jonas Is The Definition Of Adorable

Priyanka Chopra with mother-in-law. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra sent a greeting for her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas, all the way from London. The actress, who is busy with the shooting for Russo Brothers'Citadel in London, posted a set of throwbacks with her mother-in-law and she accompanied the photographs with an adorable note that read: "Happy Birthday Mama D Jonas! So blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you." She signed off the post with these words: "PS. We need more pictures together."

Priyanka Chopra's in-laws frequently make appearances on her Instagram profile, On Holi this year, Nick Jonas and his parents joined Priyanka in London to celebrate Holi together. She posted a picture with Nick Jonas along with her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas."Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our homes. Happy Holi everyone," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Well, Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The actress was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced.