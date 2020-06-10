Priyanka Chopra Writes An Emotional Note For Her Father. It's OK To Cry

Priyanka Chopra shared this video. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has always been her daddy's girl. The Agneepath actress, keeps sharing throwback pictures of her dad on her Instagram profile. On Wednesday, Priyanka remembered her late father Dr Ashok Chopra with an emotional note on Instagram. Dr Ashok Chopra was claimed by cancer in June, 2016. A doctor by profession, Dr Ashok Chopra served in the Indian army in 1997 as Lieutenant-colonel. Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture of her dad and wrote, "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you, dad. Every single day." Take a look:

A few days back, Priyanka shared a throwback picture of her parents, Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra, on Memorial day. "Both my parents served in the Indian army... Maybe that's why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let's think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. Memorial Day.," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier, in the show The Front Row, Priyanka Chopra spoke of her struggle of coping with her father's death. She said, "Losing my father was not just losing my dad, it was losing a part of me. My dad was my best friend, my idol and my protector. He was the man of my life, so I went back to work because that was my only solace and I haven't stopped since."

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink where she shared screen space with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will next be seen in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger. She also has the superhero film We Can Be Heroes, The Sangeet Project with Amazon Prime and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling.