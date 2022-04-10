Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Weekend With A Sunkissed Selfie. Says, 'Just Here..Gettin' Thru'

Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra welcomes the weekend with a sunkissed selfie as she steps out for work in Los Angeles. The global actress has shared a stunning post that she took inside her car on her Instagram handle, donning a crisp white shirt. Keeping her look simple, she accessories it with a golden chain and earrings. Priyanka Chopra is a new mother in the entertainment world as she welcomed her first baby with her husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022. Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra captioned it as, "Just here.. Gettin' thru". Check out the post below:

Priyanka Chopra also shared a clip on her Instagram handle, grooving to Ludacris' Get Out Da Way in her car. She captioned the clip as "Mood".

Here have a look:



Earlier, on Friday, the actress treated her Insta family with a string of pictures clad in ethnic wear. In the post, the actress wore a yellow-white salwar kameez. She completed her look with blue footwear and black sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, " "When the sun hits just right."

Here have a look:

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child in January, they have been keeping low. In March, the couple was spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles after a long. Meanwhile, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra also revealed that she hasn't met her grandchild.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her film Text For You. She will also feature in an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel The Secret Daughter, co-starring with Sienna Miller. She recently wrapped the Amazon web series Citadel. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.