Priyanka Chopra Suggests Google Search To US Actor Who Called Her 'Something Chopra'

Priyanka Chopra is not impressed by US actor-comedienne Rosie O'Donnell's non-apology (and neither are we). In a note she shared on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka suggested a Google search before making what she described as a "public apology for a very awkward private encounter." Backstory - Rosie O'Donnell went over to Priyanka , whom she didn't know, and Nick Jonas, whom she did know, in a restaurant and proceeded to embarrass herself by telling Priyanka she knew her dad, turn out, Rosie O'Donnell thought Priyanka was author Deepak Chopra's daughter. She later posted two cringe-worthy video apologies, compounding her sins by referring to Priyanka as "someone Chopra" and "the Chopra wife."

In her Instagram note, Priyanka Chopra was straight up about the ignorance of Rosie O'Donnell, who she did not name. . "Hi everyone. Some thoughts.. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly," Priyanka wrote.

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife' especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing," Priyanka Chopra concluded.

In the videos she shared on Instagram this week, Rosie O'Donnell recounted being told by Priyanka at the restaurant that Chopra is a common Indian last name and that Deepak Chopra is not her father. In the second video, shared after comments on the first suggested Priyanka had been rude, Rosie O'Donnell said, People thought she was rude but she was not rude, it was just awkward. She's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him (Nick) people were saying. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me."

She didn't apologise for having dismissively referred to Priyanka, who had a major role in the fourth Matrix film last year, as "someone Chopra" and "the Chopra wife."

People seem to do this constantly to Priyanka Chopra, a superstar and massively successful actor and entrepreneur. Last December, she schooled the Daily Mail which described her as "the wife of Nick Jonas." Earlier last year, she shredded an Australian journalist who questioned why Priyanka got to announce the Oscar nominations. "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration," Priyanka tweeted, attaching a run-through of her extensive film credits.

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpfordhttps://t.co/8TY2sw1dKbpic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

The Cut ran after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 - in it, Priyanka was called "a global scam artist" and suggested that Nick had been drawn into a "fraudulent relationship against his will." The article was taken down after being savaged and the journalist who wrote it apologised. Priyanka has also been confused with Yukta Mookhey - both won the Miss World pageant - by a US network.

Priyanka Chopra, whose international credits include Quantico, Isn't It Romantic, Baywatch and Netflix's The White Tiger, recently welcomed a baby daughter with Nick Jonas. She has several projects in the line-up including the Russo Brothers-directed series Citadel.