After Miley Cyrus Says She's "Still Into" Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shares Family Pics With Singer And Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post is all about family moments. The actress posted photos of her time in New York. Among them were moments of peace with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen sitting in a boat while Priyanka carries Malti in her lap. Another image showed Priyanka and Nick posing for a group picture with their friends. The series featured a snap of the Chopra-Jonas family taking a walk by the river.

The album also has pictures of Malti playing with makeup and other children, a mirror selfie of Priyanka and several picture-perfect frames of the actress with her friends. In the caption, she simply wrote, "May," with a hi, angel and kiss emoji. Nick's brother Franklin dropped a comment, writing, "Fam Fam".

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post came a day after singer Miley Cyrus admitted that she is still "into" her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. During an appearance on the Every Single Album podcast, the singer candidly confessed, “I like Nick; I'm into him,” as per a report in The Mirror.

Talking about his marriage to Priyanka, she added, "He's married with children. We're all moving on. Everything is good in the world."

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated for nearly a year between 2006 and 2007. The couple briefly rekindled their romance in 2009. Sharing the reason behind their breakup, the singer revealed that "part of the reason we broke up" was that he was going on tour with his band instead of being her opening act. She said, "He was, like, separating himself from the Disney thing, and I wanted him to take me on the tour. Like, 'Why don't we do it together? I don't understand why you're leaving me.'"

After her split from Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus found love with Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. The couple got married in 2018 but divorced two years later. Since then, Miley has been romantically linked with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson before getting together with her current boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando.

Nick Jonas got married to Priyanka Chopra in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2021.