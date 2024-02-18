Priyanka Chopra Shares Candid Pic Of Daughter Malti Marie: 'She Surprises Me Everyday'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Mom Priyanka Chopra's latest post featuring her little one Malti Marie is all heart. On Sunday the Citadel star shared a picture of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra from her friend's birthday party. In an extensive note, Priyanka Chopra called her daughter, "fearless, spontaneous, grateful and curious." In the picture shared, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas can be seen caught in a candid moment as she laughs while laying on a bed of white and black balls. For the party, the toddler wore a green outfit. Her lovely post read, "Are you kidding me?! @maltimarie is such a champ. She surprises me every day. " Fearless and spontaneous. Grateful and curious. In this moment, she climbed up this slide all by herself and launched herself off on her tummy, down the slide, landing into the ball pit in a fit of laughter and unbridled joy. I think this will be a picture I will always remember to look at on a day I'm feeling blue."

"To remind myself of this moment. Do u have any such memories that you just want to pause in time? Thank you Rowe and Grey. Happy birthday. We had the most fun! @morganstewart @jordanmcgraw (camera emoji- @helenacassilly)," concluded the actor.

Take a look at her post below:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel post to wish her closed ones happy Valentine's Day. The post featured a selfie of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, a cute picture of daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka also treated her Instafam and followers to a wedding picture in which Nick Jonas can be seen looking at her adorably. The post also features a video of a jam session, Malti Marie's tiny hands smeared with glitter. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "My forever Valentines - your heart knows the way, run in that direction. - Rumi". Reacting to the post, Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra treated her Instafam to a bunch of images from Santa Barbara, California in which she can be seen enjoying quality time with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie. The carousel post features a mirror selfie of Priyanka, an adorable picture of Nick and Priyanka and a couple of images of Malti Marie. The post also includes a picture of Nick's brother Franklin Jonas. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Lately. Full heart, full tummy." In the comment section, Franklin Jonas wrote, "THATS MY BURGER." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.