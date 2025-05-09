Priyanka Chopra Turns Cheerleader For Husband Nick Jonas' Broadway League Match. Bonus - George Clooney

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are giving us major couple goals in New York. After wowing everyone at the Met Gala 2025, the power duo was spotted at the Broadway League Softball Game in Central Park.

And guess what? Priyanka Chopra was right there on the sidelines to cheer loudly for her husband, Nick Jonas. How do we know? Well, pictures making rounds on the Internet are proof.

Nick, who is currently appearing in the Broadway revival of The Last Five Years, swapped the stage for the baseball field and looked super sporty in his jersey and cap. On the other hand, Priyanka, dressed in a black-and-white co-ord set, looked stunning as always.

In another image, George Clooney was spotted joining the game. He is currently in Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway but clearly knows his way around a bat as well.

A fan page shared the images on Instagram with the caption, “Priyanka went to see Nick at his Broadway softball game today at central park.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are truly a power-packed couple. On May 5, they graced the Met Gala 2025 red carpet hand-in-hand.

Priyanka stunned in a chic tailored blazer paired with a matching skirt and Nick perfectly complemented her in a timeless black pants and white shirt combo.

Together, they not only turned heads but also dominated fashion headlines with their impeccable style and chemistry. Click here to check out their pictures.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The lovebirds welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of projects lined up. She will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in the much-anticipated film SSMB29, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The actress also has Citadel Season 2 in the pipeline, along with the action-adventure The Bluff and the star-studded film Heads of State.