Sunaina Roshan On Co-Producing Hrithik Roshan's <i>Krrish 4</i>: "I Don't Want To Get Back To It"

This year marked 25 years of Hrithik Roshan at the movies, it seemed like a good time to expand his horizons in the business.

Earlier in March, Rakesh Roshan surprised fans when he announced that after directing Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3, he is all set to pass on the torch to Hrithik Roshan now, who will be directing Krrish 4. The film will reportedly see previous cast members Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rekha, and Preity Zinta return, while new members Nora Fatehi and Naseeruddin Shah will also join the new cast.

In a recent conversation with News18, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan also expressed her joy for her brother's directorial debut.

She said, "I'm not a part of the film but I'm very excited about Krrish 4 because it's going to be my brother's directorial debut. He told me and my mom about it just one day before the announcement came out in the press. I remember crying and crying."

She added, "I cried, thinking that he's now taking my father's legacy of direction ahead. My dad was also in tears. It was so overwhelming for me that my kid brother is now turning into a director. I know that he'll do a fabulous job at it."

The conversations then veered to whether Sunaina will be joining the crew as a producer, as she has previously produced a few films under her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's banner.

Reacting to the same, Sunaina Roshan said, "I don't want to get back to producing films. When I was working with Dad, I did so because I had nothing to do at home and I wanted to get busy. Now that I know what I've to do, I'm not going back to that office. I don't even visit the sets of the films my brother is working on. But I used to be on the sets of Kites all the time because that was my first film as a co-producer. I find visiting a film set very boring (laughs)."

Furthermore, she elaborated how she was very particular on her dad's film sets, and that she should not be treated differently. She emphasized how she has maintained that mindset throughout her career.

Sunaina said, "I was a co-producer and an assistant director to my dad on Krrish. I loved that experience. I had a lot of fun on the sets because I'm a very people person. When I worked with Dad, I always used to tell my colleagues to treat me as a peer and not as Rakesh Roshan's daughter and that I was there to work much like all of them. And I've maintained that throughout my working career with Dad. I eventually stopped co-producing because Dad stopped making movies. My last film was Kaabil."

Krrish 4 is slated to release sometime in 2026.