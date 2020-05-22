Priyanka Chopra Revealed A Fun Fact About Her 2005 Song Tinka Tinka

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra took us back in time on Thursday evening (Friday morning in India) after she shared a throwback video from the 2005 film Karam. The video is actually of the film's track Tinka Tinka, which, soon after its release, became super hit and is still on the playlists of many of us. Sharing the video, in which she can be seen singing in what appears to be a club, the actress remembered when the song was released, people thought that she sang it but it was one of her "favorite" singers Alisha Chinai, who "complimented" her tone. Introducing the concept of playback singing to her international audience, Priyanka started her post like this: "Tinka Tinka is a song from one of my earlier films Karam (Deed). It released in 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I've had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voices to my films over the years."

"But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But in fact, it was the voice of one of my favorite singers Alisha Chinai... she complemented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha!.. so this Thursday... #TBT," she added. Karam was an action-thriller. It featured John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra as a couple. Directed by Sanjay F Gupta, the film also starred Bharat Dabholkar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Shiney Ahuja and Aanjjan Srivastav.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra was meant to sing Tinka Tinka in her own voice but she couldn't due to a music deal for an international album. Priyanka and Alisha collaborated again after 8 years for the actress' film Krrish 3. Alisha, who is best-known for her track Made In India, sang the song Dil Tu Hi Bataa in the Rakesh Roshan-directed film.

Apart from making it big in the Indian and international film industries; Priyanka Chopra has also proved herself as a brilliant singer. She made her singing debut with the international single In My City in 2012 and later in 2013, released her track Exotic, which also featured Pitbull. In 2014, she debuted as a playback singer in Bollywood with the track Chaoro for the 2014 biopic Mary Kom, in which she played the lead role. Since then, Priyanka has sung several tracks, including a duet with Farhan Akhtar for her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.