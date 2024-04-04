Priyanka Chopra Resumes Shooting For Heads Of State With John Cena And Idris Elba: 'And We're Back'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra has returned to her bustling schedule after a long rejuvenating holiday in India. Sharing an update on her upcoming movie Heads Of State on Thursday, the actress revealed that filming, alongside co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena, has resumed. Following the completion of the US schedule months ago, the team reconvened for the next phase, set to take place in Nice, France. Captioning a photo on her Instagram stories with "And we're back...", Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse of her script.

She hinted at the rigorous preparations for the movie written by Harrison Query. While diving back into work, she's also balancing parenthood, as evidenced by what appears to be a baby monitor in the photo, alongside her sizable cup of coffee.

After her long vacation in Mumbai, where she joined the crew gearing up for the shoot since March, Priyanka jetted off to France.

Priyanka Chopra's recent stay in India for nearly a month wasn't just about work, she also took time to bond with family and fulfill personal engagements. Alongside celebrating Holi with loved ones, Priyanka played a significant role in her brother Siddharth Chopra's Roka ceremony, where he proposed to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in a formal ceremony, with Priyanka standing proudly by his side.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for Citadel Season 2, slated to begin filming soon. The actress has starred in many projects including Citadel, Baywatch, Love Again, and The White Tiger among others.