Priyanka Chopra Reacts To <i>Barsaat</i> Song <i>Teri Dulhan</i> Becoming The Latest Instagram Trend

|The 2005 song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from the film Barsaat has unexpectedly become a major trend on social media, with creators posting numerous reels using the track. The renewed attention has also reached actor Priyanka Chopra, who appeared in the original music video alongside Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol. Now, the actress responded to the viral trend.
How Priyanka Chopra Reacted
On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra shared several viral reels on her Instagram Stories. Posting one of the videos, she wrote, "Barsaat is the new trend?" tagging her co-stars Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol. Sharing another reel, she wrote, "Seems like it."
About Barsaat
Barsaat, directed by Suneel Darshan, starred Bobby Deol, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The romantic drama was loosely inspired by the 2002 American film Sweet Home Alabama.It was a box office hit.
On the work front, Priyanka will next appear in The Bluff, a pirate action film. She plays a character named Bloody Mary, and the movie is set to stream on Prime Video from February 25. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi, where she will be playing the role of Mandakini.
Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Barsaat Song Teri Dulhan Becoming The Latest Instagram Trend
On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra shared several viral reels on her Instagram Stories
Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu in Teri Dulhan song (Credit: YouTube/Shemaroo)