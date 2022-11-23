Priyanka Chopra Posts Cute Photo of Daughter Malti Marie, Reveals Better Look At Her face

Priyanka Chopra posted the photo of Malti Marie on her Instagram Stories.

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a new photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The photo appeared on her Instagram Stories early on Wednesday, which shows Malti Marie sleeping. The little one is seen sleeping in a stroller, leaned to one side. Her eyes are covered with a warm cap, revealing only her half face and her toys are kept next to her. The baby is wearing white sweater and a pink hat. Mr Chopra's Instagram Story has a two-word caption, "I Mean..."

After returning to Los Angeles from India, she had posted a super cute photo of with daughter Malti Marie posing with a Christmas tree in the backdrop.

"Home," the caption of her post on Instagram Stories said. Ms Chopra was in India for a week for her haircare brand's promotions and UNICEF duties.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January this year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.