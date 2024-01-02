Priyanka Chopra Partied Hard With Husband Nick Jonas And Mom Madhu On New Year

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy jerrymimir)

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra from her new year celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra scream fun from miles away. On Tuesday, a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra posted some inside pictures from the star's new year celebrations with her family and friends in Cabo. In the pictures, we can see Priyanka, Nick and the actresses' mom Madhu Chopra wearing matching goggles with happy new year written on them. All three can be seen making funny faces at the camera. The pictures were shared alongside a caption that read, "Some of yesterday's celebration in Cabo."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, global star Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra only had good things to say about her son-in-law Nick Jonas during a recent interview with Free Press Journal. Praising the singer-actor, Madhu Chopra talked about Nick looking after their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Priyanka's absence. he said, "I really love and respect him. He is a loving and respectful jamaai. We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other's company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, family is the key for progressing in life,” said Madhu.

She further added, “I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments, he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me."

On being asked about daughter Priyanka, Madhu said, "Through my daughter Priyanka, I am earning double the benefit of what I had given to my parents and in-laws. Priyanka has imbibed one thing from us i.e. family support is of utmost importance. She had seen her father taking care of them when I was away in an emergency. Today, she has made us feel proud by looking after her daughter Malti so well. Both Nick and Priyanka are really lucky as they are a befitting match.”

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' global series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. She has a film by Farhan Akhtar lined up. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the movie will feature her alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.