Priyanka Chopra On How She's Raising Her Child: 'As A New Parent, I Keep Thinking About...'

Priyanka Chopra recently interacted with Lilly Singh during her book launch. And for the first time, she spoke about her newborn. Priyanka Chopra talked about raising her child and said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgmental in a certain way."

In January, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy. They had shared an official statement that had read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The new parents are yet to share glimpses or full photos of their newborn. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dated for a few months and got married in December 2018, in Rajasthan. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members and was grand.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Text For You and the web series, Citadel. She has also signed Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie. In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.