Priyanka Chopra, Now A Tech Investor, Is Bringing Dating App Bumble To India

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Highlights "Yeah, I want to be on the tech bandwagon," said Priyanka Chopra "A new chapter for me," wrote Priyanka Chopra "A new chapter for me," wrote Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, woman of several hats, has added yet another one to her collection by investing in a dating app and a coding education company called Holberton School. It seems like she couldn't be more excited. On Thursday, Priyanka shared screenshots of her interview with The New York Times, in which she talked about her projects and wrote: "A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with Bumble and Holberton School as an investor. I'm honoured to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good... let's do this!"

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra will be helping launch Bumble, the dating app she's invested in, in India, reported NYT.

Priyanka also told NYT that both the companies not only "strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space" but also aim to educate people from the underprivileged background. The 36-year-old actress said: "I don't want to just be one of those people who is like, 'Yeah, I want to be on the tech bandwagon -- how are they making so much money?' It's not about that."

Priyanka Chopra recently toured San Francisco for her first portfolio company Holberton School, a coding education company that resorts to unconventional teaching methods such as projects and group learning in order to tech software development. Talking of the work environment there, Priyanka told NYT: "You just hang out and you are learning. It's amazing."

Priyanka Chopra is the latest addition to a list of celebrity start-up investors that includes Tyra Banks, Beyonce, Demi Lovato, Ashton Kutcher and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Priyanka Chopra's investment in the project will have a direct social impact on companies founded by women. The actress-singer-producer has been associated with several social causes for years, such as UNICEF for the last ten years - she was appointed UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2016.

Priyanka, who is engaged to singer Nick Jonas, starred in the American TV series Quantico and Hollywood films Baywatch,A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? She was to have started work on Salman Khan's Bharat but quit the film shortly before she and Nick formalised their engagement with a roka ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy filming Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.