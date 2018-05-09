Priyanka Chopra Missed Sonam Kapoor's Wedding But Posted This Message For Her

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor photographed at an award ceremony

Congratulations @sonamakapoor and @anandahuja on your big day!! I'm so bummed I couldn't be there for the elegance that was your wedding. I wish you the happiest life always! Much love — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 8, 2018

Thanks so so much Ritesh! Much love! https://t.co/l5jUms1FlA — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 9, 2018

Priyanka Chopra couldn't be a part of Sonam Kapoor's big fat Indian wedding in Mumbai, but the actress surely made it up with this adorable message on Twitter. Priyanka, who was in New York attending the Met Gala extravaganza couldn't turn up at the wedding owing to her work commitments. Therefore, Priyanka tweeted to congratulate Sonam and Anand Ahuja on their wedding and wrote: "Congratulations @sonamakapoor and @anandahuja on your big day!! I'm so bummed I couldn't be there for the elegance that was your wedding. I wish you the happiest life always! Much love." Sonam Kapoor replying to Priyanka's Twitter post wrote: "Love you peecee! missed you!"Sonam Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony on Tuesday. The wedding took place in the morning and was followed by a reception, which was attended by the creme de la creme of the Bollywood industry. Sonam's mehndi ceremony had taken place a day earlier which saw the presence of near and dear ones of the Kapoor family and included the likes of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi, Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Jacqueline Fernandez.Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rani Mukerjee were the first celebs to make an entry into the couple's wedding on Tuesday. Kareena Kapoor who will be starring with Sonam in her next releasewas spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma. She looked lovely in a pale pink Anita Dongre outfit.





Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra attended the Met Gala held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. The actress walked the annual fashion extravaganza in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown accessorized with a hood made of red Swarovski crystals and gold beading. Priyanka was joined by her Bollywood counterpart Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala. The "Padmaavat" actress wore a red Prabal Gurung dress with a thigh high slit and rocked the look with matching accessories.



This is how Priyanka walked the red carpet at the Met Gala.





Met Gala Pic The fashion face off by the Bollywood actresses was a talking point for fans and fashion critics. While Priyanka's look was lauded for being on point, Deepika's ensemble met with mixed reactions.



Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding.



