Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Meghan Markle And Fiance Prince Harry

Spring 2018 will be so royal! If you aren't updated about the royal wedding, then you better be. Britain's Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are all set for a royal wedding next year, which means good wishes and congratulations from Priyanka Chopra, the bride-to-be's good friend. Meghan Markle is best known for her starring role in American series Suits while Priyanka headlines the very popular TV show Quantico - the two are great friends and are often seen chilling and hanging out together in New York and California. "Congratulations to my girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!! I'm so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always... keep smiling that infectious smile," read Priyanka's post for Meghan. Adorable, isn't it?
Highlights
- "You deserve the best always," wrote Priyanka
- "Keep smiling that infectious smile," she added
- Priyanka and Meghan are often spotted hanging out together
Read Priyanka's post here:
Here's a look inside Priyanka and Ms Markle's friendship diaries:
On Monday, this how the big fat wedding announcement was made: "His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle are engaged to be married." Following which the newly engaged royal duo made an appearance for a photocall at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. As they walked around hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras, it was not much difficult to spot that sparkling engagement ring on Ms Markle's hand.
Ms Markle herself appeared quite thrilled about it, there's proof in these pictures, which are quickly going viral now. Dressed in a black dress and a white coat wrapped on it, Ms Markle was accompanied by her suited fiance Prince Harry on the Kensington Palace grounds.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged earlier this month and this is only a glimpse of the many photoshoots to follow: "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news," tweeted Kensington Palace.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are "thrilled and happy" to be engaged. pic.twitter.com/HBz30SbZVE— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017
Congratulations Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle on their engagement!— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017
His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle this afternoon visited Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden for a photocall to mark the happy news. pic.twitter.com/gEctA368ua
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017
Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!