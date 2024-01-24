Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Cousin Mannara Ahead Of Bigg Boss Finale: 'Give It Your Best And Forget About...'

Priyanka and Mannara in a throwback. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, superstar Priyanka Chopra gave a roaring shout out to her cousin and finalist Mannara Chopra. Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin. Her mother is the sister of Priyanka's late father Ashok Chopra. On her Instagram story, on Wednesday, Priyanka shared a picture of Mannara and she wrote, "Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe Diem." She added the hashtag #Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, the other Bigg Boss 17 finalists include Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey. Vicky Kaushal was eliminated just a few days before the grand finale.

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted for cousin Mannara:

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra gave a shout out to Mannara in a video and she said, "Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulder. Don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck. Mannara Chopra, proud of you. Stay strong, keep smiling. Love you."

Back in October last year, Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback picture of herself with Mannara and she captioned it, "Throwback to little Mannara Chopra...Good luck little one." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Mannara Chopra's film credits include Rouge, Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka and Sita, to name a few.