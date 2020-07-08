Priyanka Chopra And Anurag Kashyap Among This Year's 50 Toronto Film Fest Ambassadors

Priyanka Chopra at TIFF 2019. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who has been a regular attendee at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), has been invited as an ambassador this year. The actress shared her TIFF journey in her post. The video posted by the Quantico actress had snippets from 2009, when her film What's Your Rashee released. In 2014, Priyanka promoted her film Mary Kom at the festival. In 2018, Pahuna: The Little Visitors and in 2019 her film The Sky Is Pink - both produced by her took her to the film festival. "I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year, and I look forward to continuing a relationship that I value tremendously," Priyanaka Chopra wrote in her post, describing the festival as her "second home."

Priyanka Chopra wrote in her post: "Throughout my career, TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival. TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend Cameron Bailey and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers. Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love."

Other than Priyanka Chopra, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also been extended the invite to be a TIFF ambassador this year. Other famous ambassadors include the likes of Martin Scorsese, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman, Rosamund Pike, Alfonso Cuaron and Riz Ahmed. TIFF is slated to run from September 10 to September 19.