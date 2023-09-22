Priyamani On How She Came On Board For Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'Took 1-2 Hours'

Priyamani with SRK. (courtesy: redchilliesent)

Actor Priyamani is currently basking in the success of Jawan. In the film, Priyamani portrayed the role of Lakshmi, a member of Shah Rukh's all-girl squad. Her versatile performance undoubtedly depth to the film. In an interview with ANI, Priyamani recalled what actually made her say yes to the film, which is directed by none other than Atlee. "Atlee Sir told me about this story via Zoom and the session took 1-2 hours. I liked the story and told him that it was something new and different. It was giving a chance to women to perform action," she shared.

Released on September 7, Jawan crossed the Rs 900-crore mark in the global market. It is now eyeing Rs 1000 crore. On this blockbuster box office collection, Priyamani said, "Honestly, I didn't know it would be such a big hit...I'm glad that we are part of such a wonderful film."

Besides Priyamani, Jawan also features Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra among others.

Recently, actor Ridhi Dogra also opened up about her experience working in Jawan.

"THIS FILM IS A BLOCKBUSTER ! Is what I said every time I was on the sets of Jawan. You all are celebrating the film as a festival which makes me want to celebrate too with this loooong post. #towhomsoeveritmayconcern. I'm grateful beyond words for everyone acknowledging my bit in the film. It gives courage to an artist to keep taking risks and I thank you for that deeply. I am a feeling's person. And I was feeling A LOT. As a person. As an actor. As a fan. All jumbled up. As an actor, I thought 'Wow, it's an Atlee film and I'm playing Old and that too to Shah Rukh! AM I MAD?!' And I decided to do it. For the Kick of it. To get uncomfortable. To stay Mad," she posted on Instagram.

She also shared how it's been like a rollercoaster ride for her to be a part of multiple projects, all at once.

"In between schedules for Asur/Badtameez Dil/Pitchers/Lakadbagha - Conducive spaces for me to showcase my characters comfortably... Jawan was a Test and a GOLDEN opportunity. As a person, I was on an emotional roller coaster and a mess to say the least. Being mostly alone during shoots didn't help. But as a student of Cinema, it was a Dream Come True. I got to Observe and Learn and Soak it all in. Every time I was on set I was Like a kid in a candy story. In Cinema History !!! No where else I'd rather be."

Ridhi called SRK her "favourite co-star." "Lastly, As a Fan ! Well. I was speechless or dumbfounded. And the old age prosthetics didn't help my swag AT ALL.But to see Shah Rukh on set. His dedication. His patience. His focus. His commitment to the larger picture was just such a Privilege.I know i got a Lifelong answer to 'who's your favorite costar' !!!The entire crew and all the teams have so passionately and selflessly worked on it. I can't begin the tales of it. But your tales of celebration is what they worked for and they must be smiling away now. It was insane lots of hard work and years of commitment.Your joy is our joy. Thank you. Here's to the Magic of Cinema. Here's to @atlee47 Here's to @iamsrk & Here's to All of you," she concluded, revealing phones were not allowed on sets of Jawan. Ps. No phones were allowed on set, Ridhi mentioned.

The film stars SRK in a dual role.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)