Priya Prakash Varrier's 'Viral Wink Sidelined My Role,' Says Oru Adaar Love Lead Actress

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after the wink scene from her film Oru Adaar Love went viral. However, actress Noorin Shereef, who plays the female lead in Oru Adaar Love, told Manorama Online that the "viral wink sidelined her role," reported International Business Times and India Today. Noorin Shereef, who romances actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the Omar Lulu-directed film, says that the film's storyline was changed after Priya Prakash Varrier became the Internet's crush overnight last year. "I was actually very happy when Omar Lulu selected me as the heroine in the movie. But as Priya Prakash Varrier's wink went viral, makers changed the entire storyline of the movie and my character was a bit sidelined. I actually felt very disappointed when my character lost its importance as this was my first offer to act in the lead role," said Noorin.

Oru Adaar Love released on Valentine's Day to negative reviews. Film critics and movie-goers panned the film, especially the ending, in which Roshan's character dies while Noorin's character was raped by goons. Three days after the film was ostracised by Twitter, director Omar Lulu said that they've filmed a new climax. "That is not what our audience was expecting. Many people gave me negative feedback on the climax sequence. Hence, my producer and I decided to go for a change and shoot a new climax," Omar Lulu told Manorama Online in a separate interview.

The revised print of Oru Adaar Love is now available in cinemas.

Oru Adaar Love also stars Siyadh Shajahan and Michelle Ann Daniel.