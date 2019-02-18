Oru Adaar Love's Brutal Climax Revised After Negative Feedback: Report

A still from Oru Adaar Love. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Oru Adaar Love, starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Noorin Shereef and Roshan Abdul Rahoofi, failed to live up to audiences' expectations when it opened in cinemas on Valentine's Day. After being criticised for four days, especially for its ending, director Omar Lulu told Manorama Online that a new climax for the film has been shot and the revised print of the film will run in cinemas starting Wednesday. He was quoted as saying: "We re-shot the climax in a day's time and a 10-minute sequence will replace the existing climax. Apart from this, around 10 minutes from the total duration of the movie has been cut. The new version will hit the screens from Wednesday noon show." Oru Adaar Love hasn't performed well at the box office too.

"This is my third movie after Happy Wedding and Chunks. And with back-to-back rom-com, I wanted to bring in a realistic feel to this movie and decided to go for a tragic end. However, that is not what our audience was expecting. Many people gave me negative feedback on the climax sequence. Hence, my producer and I decided to go for a change and shoot a new climax," he added.

The film ends on a tragic note reportedly with the death of the hero, played by Roshan, and the rape of the film's female lead (Noorin Shereef). The Internet hasn't reviewed Oru Adaar Love kindly:

Oru Adaar Love featured in headlines after actress Priya Praksh Varrier's wink from the song promos went crazy viral last year. Oru Adaar Love also stars Siyadh Shajahan and Michelle Ann Daniel.