Priya Prakash Varrier's Pics With Oru Adaar Love Co-Star Gets Whole Lotta Love

Priya Prakash Varriershared this picture. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier shared multiple pictures with her Oru Adaar Love co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof on Instagram on Thursday and oh, they are adorable. We bet you won't be able to take your eyes off the actress as she looked extremely pretty in a bright yellow dress and a yellow flower tucked into her ponytail. The duo can be seen giving several poses in every picture and they look super cute. Comments such as "cuties" and "you two look lovely" have been posted. A section of the Internet was also curious to know if Priya and Roshan are "dating." Priya's post received over 3 lakh likes and we wouldn't be surprised if the picture books a spot on the trends list, going by the kind of response the actress' previous posts have received.

Check out the post here:

Remember how Priya wished Roshan on his birthday with a special post?

Last month, Priya delighted her Instafam with a throwback picture from her childhood days, which revealed about the actress' strong posing game. Priya captioned the post: "Posing game going strong since forever."

Priya Prakah Varrier became an overnight Internet sensation after the song Manikya Malaraya Poovifrom her film Oru Adaar Love went viral in February. In the video, the 18-year-old actress winked at her fellow classmate (played by Roshan), who was smitten by her wink.

Oru Adaar Love is a Malayalam film which showcases different facets of high school romance. It has been directed by Omar Lulu and it opened in theaters in June this year.