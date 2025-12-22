Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Supriya Menon Slams People For Taking Selfies At Sreenivasan's Funeral

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan died on December 20 at the age of 69. His demise sent shockwaves through the film industry, with numerous celebrities and fans paying their respects. His last rites were held at his residence in Kochi on Sunday. However, the solemn occasion was marred by attendees taking selfies and videos at the funeral. Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon, slammed these people for disrespecting the grieving family's space.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, Supriya wrote, "Grief is such a personal emotion. To see a grieving family not have any space to mourn their beloved is so tragic. Multitudes of cameras\mobile phones everywhere. Selfie takers in the corners, people pointing to the actors walking in. Many of whom are mourning their beloved colleague."

She added, "Don't the dead & the living they leave behind deserve better? What a spectacle every moment of life has become...Cannot imagine the pain of the family who are in the midst of this tragedy. Shouldn't we self reflect & course correct? How much coverage is too much? Do we need to crowd around the last rites beaming it for everyone to see ... a broken down family, trying to say goodbye to their Beloved.”

Sreenivasan died at a government hospital in Kochi on Saturday morning. The actor had been dealing with health issues and underwent heart surgery in 2022. On the day of his passing, he was traveling for dialysis treatment at a private hospital when he suddenly developed breathing difficulties. He was quickly shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tripunithura, where he took his last breath.

Sreenivasan was married to schoolteacher Vimala with whom he shared two children. His elder son, Vineeth Sreenivasan, is a singer, actor, producer and director. His younger son, Dhyan Sreenivasan, has also made a mark in the industry as an actor, director and producer. Earlier this year, Sreenivasan was seen in films like Aap Kaise Ho and Nancy Rani.