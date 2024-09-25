Advertisement

Prime Video's The Tribe Gets A Big Shout Out From Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu And Others. Excited Much?

"Ooooo! This is going to be fun," Ananya Panday wrote for The Tribe

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Prime Video's <i>The Tribe</i> Gets A Big Shout Out From Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu And Others. Excited Much?
A still from The Tribe. (courtesy: primevideoin)
New Delhi:

The Indian reality series scene just got bigger and better, courtesy Prime Video's... drumroll... The Tribe. The series is slated to release on October 4. Keeping calm is not an option and Bollywood stars seem to agree. "Ooooo! This is going to be fun," an excited Ananya Panday spoke for everyone when she wrote this about the upcoming show on social media, "Ooooo! This is going to be fun." Similar thoughts echoed on Maheep Kapoor's part, who wrote, "Looking forward to watching this." Bipasha Basu added, "All the best Alanna Panday and Amazon Prime Video."

Wait, the list keeps getting longer. This unscripted drama also garnered the attention of stars, family members and of course, Instafam. Actor Aditi Bhatia commented, "My friends are on the show! Finally." Aaliyah Kashyap added, "It's Happening." If that is not a sign to tune in, we don't know what is.

The impressive line-up of stars that feature in The Tribe include Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry and Hardik Zaveri. While the show has already been topping the trends list, we can't wait for the real deal.

Expect oodles of drama in the nine-episode reality series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers. Where to meet The Tribe again, you ask? Well, you can catch up with the tribe exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series premieres on October 4 in Hindi, with subtitles in English.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ananya Panday, The Tribe, Alanna Panday
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Remember Sridevi
Prime Video's <i>The Tribe</i> Gets A Big Shout Out From Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu And Others. Excited Much?
Alia Bhatt On <i>Jigra</i> Co-Star Vedang Raina: "He Reminded Me A Lot Of Ranveer Singh"
Next Article
Alia Bhatt On Jigra Co-Star Vedang Raina: "He Reminded Me A Lot Of Ranveer Singh"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com