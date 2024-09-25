Prime Video's <i>The Tribe</i> Gets A Big Shout Out From Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu And Others. Excited Much?

The Indian reality series scene just got bigger and better, courtesy Prime Video's... drumroll... The Tribe. The series is slated to release on October 4. Keeping calm is not an option and Bollywood stars seem to agree. "Ooooo! This is going to be fun," an excited Ananya Panday spoke for everyone when she wrote this about the upcoming show on social media, "Ooooo! This is going to be fun." Similar thoughts echoed on Maheep Kapoor's part, who wrote, "Looking forward to watching this." Bipasha Basu added, "All the best Alanna Panday and Amazon Prime Video."

Wait, the list keeps getting longer. This unscripted drama also garnered the attention of stars, family members and of course, Instafam. Actor Aditi Bhatia commented, "My friends are on the show! Finally." Aaliyah Kashyap added, "It's Happening." If that is not a sign to tune in, we don't know what is.

The impressive line-up of stars that feature in The Tribe include Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry and Hardik Zaveri. While the show has already been topping the trends list, we can't wait for the real deal.

Expect oodles of drama in the nine-episode reality series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Aneesha Baig serving as executive producers. Where to meet The Tribe again, you ask? Well, you can catch up with the tribe exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series premieres on October 4 in Hindi, with subtitles in English.