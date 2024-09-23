Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday's Show <i>The Tribe</i> To Release On This Date

Feeling the Monday blues kicking in? Not anymore, after you come across Prime Video's latest announcement. On September 23, the OTT platform revealed the release date of The Tribe, an upcoming series backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd. “Drama is about to unfold in the LA LA LAND! Catch the TRIBE in all its elements only on Prime Video,” read the side note. Along with the write-up, the makers also dropped a fresh poster unveiling the cast members including Alaviaa Jaaferi, Alfia Jafry, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alanna Panday and Hardik Zaveri. Directed by Omkar Potdar, The Tribe revolves around the story of Indian influencers aiming to achieve global fame in Los Angeles. Reacting to the post, television actress Aditi Bhatia wrote, “Let's goooooo”. Mismatched fame Muskkaan Jaferi added the “100” emoji. The Tribe will premiere on October 4.

Re-posting The Tribe's poster on his Instagram Stories, Karan Johar wrote, “It is about to go down in La La Land. Watch The Tribe on Prime. New series on October 4.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has collaborated with Prime Video for another project. He will be hosting the upcoming reality show The Traitors. The programme is an Indian adaption to the 2023 IDTV's Emmy and BAFTA-winning show of the same title. Currently in production, The Traitors will involve 20 players competing for a hefty cash prize in a game riddled with trust and deception. The player who successfully completes a range of physical and psychological missions will win the coveted cash reward.

Sharing the announcement on his Instagram timeline, Karan Johar wrote, “It's so treacherous, you'll sleep with one eye open. The Traitors on Prime, now filming for Prime Video." Karan also backed Ananya Panday's comedy-drama series Call Me Bae, which was released on Prime Video on September 6.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions witnessed back-to-back film releases this year. Some of them include Ae Watan Mere Watan, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Yodha and Good Newwz. Some other popular OTT shows backed by the filmmaker are The Fame Game, Showtime, Gyaarah Gyaarah and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.