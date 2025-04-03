<i>Panchayat 4</i>: Makers Confirm A New Season With A Rib-Tickling Promo

Panchayat, Prime Video's hit comedy-drama series, is celebrating its 5th anniversary today (April 3). The milestone turned extra special for fans when the OTT platform confirmed the return of Panchayat Season 4. The 4th part will release on July 2, 2025.

Prime Video dropped a hilarious promo video for Panchayat 4 on Instagram. The clip features the show's lead cast, Jitendra Kumar, alongside two of his co-stars — Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak.

Television actress Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu in the soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, appears in the clip. Additionally, popular social media influencers, including Bhupendra Jogi, Darshan Magdum and Vijay Magdum, assemble under one roof, making the video super-fun to watch.

The clip begins with Darshan Magdum singing “Panchayat hatao, naukri bacaho (Remove Panchayat, save jobs)”, in his signature karaoke style.

Meanwhile, Gia Manek washes study books with soap. Her act reflects the viral Saath Nibhaana Saathiya scene where her character washes a laptop. It has led to several memes. Gia, in the video, jokingly criticises Panchayat for ruling social media with its own meme-worthy moments.

Soon, Jitendra Kumar makes an entry, and almost at the same time, Durgesh Kumar video calls Gopi Bahu. He recites his classic Panchayat dialogue, “Dekh raha hai Binod (Are you seeing this Binod?") Binod, played by Ashok Pathak, is sitting beside him.

This is followed by Jitendra Kumar asking the stars to create “moments” and not run behind viral trends. In one segment, he switches from his Panchayat character, Abhishek Tripathi, to the character of Jeetu Bhai from his 2019 hit series Kota Factory.

The video ends with Jitendra Kumar sharing all the details of Panchayat 4.

The side note read, “Meeting meeting when? Watch till the end."

Panchayat 4, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, is produced under the banner of The Viral Fever.

Panchayat, released in 2020, centres around an engineering graduate who joins as a panchayat secretary in the fictional Phulera village in Uttar Pradesh. The show ran successfully for three seasons.