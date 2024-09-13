<i>Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam</i> Trailer: <i>Panchayat's</i> Tamil Remake Is A Light-Hearted Take On Village Politics And Modern Day Struggles

The makers of Panchayat's Tamil remake Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam recently dropped its trailer. Directed by Naga, best known for his work in Marmadesam and Ramany vs Ramany, the comedy-drama is set to premiere on September 20. The trailer introduces viewers to Siddharth, a young man reluctantly appointed as the Panchayat Secretary in the isolated village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. As he begrudgingly accepts the position and moves to the village, it's clear that the area is far from developed. Despite having a female chairperson, her husband is the one truly in control of the village's affairs.

Siddharth's interactions with the couple highlight his frustration with the lack of entertainment and companionship in this remote setting. The trailer further teases various comical situations that arise in the village, capturing the quirky dynamics and humorous moments that define rural life. It also showcases a story rich with rural power dynamics and emotions like ambition, empathy, and jealousy.

The official synopsis read, "The comedy-drama series follows Sidharth (Abishek Kumar), an engineering graduate from Chennai, who reluctantly takes on a job far outside his comfort zone as a secretary in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. As he navigates the quirks of rural life and its eccentric villagers, he finds himself caught up in a comedy of errors full of twists and turns."

The eight-episode series, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), stars Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in key roles.