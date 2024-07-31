<i>Panchayat</i> Actor Durgesh Kumar AKA Bhushan Buys First Apartment In Mumbai: "<i>Aapna Ghar</i>"

Durgesh Kumar AKA Bhushan from Panchayat bought his first house in Mumbai after enduring hard days for years. The actor, who rose to fame, courtesy the TVF show, shared a picture of the keys on his Instagram feed. Durgesh Kumar wrote, "Aapna Ghar (My home).... Mumbai main. thanks Babuji Harekrishna Choudhary Aashirwad k liye (My father Harekrishna Choudhary's blessings are always with me). Fans swamped the comments section with love. A user wrote, "Bahut bahut Mubarak ho bhai (Congratulations bhai)..... you deserve it and have earned it bhai...." Another user wrote, "Amma ji ko jo milna tha (Ammaji supposed to get it na) ... issne le liya, dekh raha hai vinod... ye ghapla chal raha hai ... (He got it, have you seen Vinod? something is fishy Anyway on a serious note) ... Congrats sir." Take a look:

Earlier, in an interview with Lallantop, Durgesh Kumar recalled his struggling days and revealed he suffered depression twice in 11 years. He also talked about how he is getting more offers after Panchayat. Hailing from Bihar's Darbhanga, Durgesh Kumar told Lallantop, "You need to be prepared psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally and economically to be an actor. I have suffered depression twice in 11 years. Unless you are not psychologically, economically and mentally healthy, please don't come in the acting field. I am being brutally honest about it."

Durgesh Kumar made his debut in films with Imtiaz Ali's Highway. He also acted in films like Sultan, Freaky Ali, Dhadak, janpath Kiss. However, he rose to fame with Panchayat. In recent time, he was seen in films like Laapataa Ladies and Bhakshak. Panchayat also stars Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak, among others.