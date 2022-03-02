How Adorable Is This Wedding Throwback Of Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough?

Preity Zinta with husband. (courtesy: realpz)

Love is in the air as Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary. The power couple is grabbing all the attention today. Thanks to an adorable photo and a heartwarming note shared by Preity Zinta on social media. She took us back to a photo from her wedding. Preity Zinta looks resplendent in red bridal gear while Gene Goodenough wears a magnificent sherwani. In the photo, she holds a red dupatta that loops around her husband's neck. The couple is all smiles for the camera. This wedding throwback photo turned more charming after we read the caption.

Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you. Thank you so much for loving all of me and for making me laugh all the time. You are my best friend and confidant and I love you more every day. From boyfriend-girlfriend to husband-wife and now mom-dad, I am loving every new phase of my life with you. Here's to many more anniversaries and celebrations." She added the hashtags "Mr and Mrs Goodenough", "happy anniversary", "pati parmeshwar", "leap year anniversary" and "ting".

Bollywood celebrities flooded the comment section with their wishes. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Happy anniversary you guys." Preity Zinta's co-star, in the film Soldier, Bobby Deol has extended his warmest greetings on the occasion. Dia Mirza reacted with a string of red heart emojis. And, so did photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post:

Preity Zinta loves to celebrate special days with adorable videos and pictures. So, on Valentine's Day, she posted a video featuring herself and Gene Goodenough. The two are taking a walk on a sunny day. At the end of the clip, Preity Zinta plants a kiss on her husband's cheek. The caption read, "Valentine's Day walk. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine and to all of you."

Gene Goodenough was also featured in Preity Zinta's Super Bowl post. The couple stayed indoors and watched the annual playoff championship game of the National Football League with a few friends. The photo shows a beaming Preity Zinta with her husband right behind her. The caption read, "Sunday was a perfect fun day after watching the Rams win the super bowl. So much excitement in the house. Super Bowl Sunday."

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.