Christmas 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia D'Souza And Other Celebs Wish Their Fans

It is that time of the year again when social media is literally deluged with posts from celebs celebrating Christmas with full zest and zeal. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Genelia D'Souza, Karisma Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter, among others, wished their fans "merry Christmas" through their social media posts. Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo of himself dressed as a Santa and wrote: "Peace harmony safety and ... LOOOOOVVVEEE." Preity Zinta posted a photo with her husband and her mom and captioned it: "Wishing you all a Merry, happy and a safe Christmas from my family to yours. This year it's just mom, us and the twins. Feels strange to be home alone on Christmas but it was the safest option looking at the current situation. I'm so grateful to spend so much quality time with my family...loads of love & light to all of you. Stay safe everyone. #Merrychristmas."

Shilpa Shetty, who is spending Christmas a bit different this year, posted a video of herself and her son from their trek in Uttarakhand and wrote: "Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas to all my Instafam..An unusual Christmas.. we trekked all the way down to Kempty Fall stream to have lunch here .. It's trips like these that make me realise how Incredible India really is! #merrychristmas."

Genelia D'Souza's Christmas post was cute, just like her:

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's Christmas celebration pictures with their family are all things nice:

"Does it matter if I was naughty or nice? Though I've only been nice this year. Merry Christmas everyone! Stay well Stay safe. #lazychristmasday," read Karisma Kapoor's post.

Sonali Bendre wished her fans like this: "Merry everything and happy always."

Let's be "goofy, loving and kind" like Richa Chadha this Christmas. Her post read: "Merry Christmas. Let's be goofy, loving and kind. Not all is calm, not all is bright, but the weary world rejoices, for it is Christmas. Spread love, because that's the only thing that ever wins, eventually. Sending you love! Are you still reading this ? If kisses were snowflakes I'd send you a blizzard."

Here's what Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter posted for their fans.

