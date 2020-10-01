Preity Zinta's Birthday Post For 'Little Monster' Bruno Is Just Too Cute

Preity Zinta with Bruno. (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta posted an adorable picture with her pet pooch Bruno on Instagram, on Thursday morning. Along with the selfie, the actress added an equally cute caption that read, "Time flies and how. Cannot believe my little monster Bruno is all of 1. Must confess I loved the puppy days.... Now you are a big scary dog. Happy Birthday, Bruno." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #dogsofinstagram, #dutchshepherd, #dutchie, #Bruno and #Ting. Preity Zinta, owner of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, travelled to Dubai last month and was quarantined at a hotel for a week. During her quarantine period, she frequently wrote about missing her husband Gene Goodenough and her pet dog.

Preity Zinta flew back home for a while and she posted a selfie with her husband Gene Goodenough and wrote: "Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the love bubble Happy to be back home even if it's for a short while. #Patiparmeshwar #Ting.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others.

The actress got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.