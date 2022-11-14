Children's Day 2022: Preity Zinta's Post For Kids Gia And Jai Is Everything

Preity Zinta with kids. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta's new Instagram post is going to be a fan-favourite. In it, the actress is accompanied by her twins Jai and Gia, albeit with their faces turned away from the camera. Shared on the occasion of Children's Day, Preity Zinta is holding the twins in her arms and smiling in the beautiful photo. While Jai is dressed in a checkered outfit, Gia is seen in a floral dress and a matching hairband. Sharing the post, Preity Zinta wrote, “They may not always smell pure and sweet. A dirty diaper or a dampened sheet. But with a loving cuddle and a beautiful smile, the joys of parenthood and having children are all worthwhile.” Wishing her fans on the occasion, the star added, “Happy Children's day to all of you. Hope you always keep the child in you alive.”

When her twins turned one, Preity Zinta shared moving notes for them. Dedicating a post to her daughter Gia, Preity Zinta said, “I always knew I wanted you… I prayed for you, I wished for you and now you are here and it's been a year . My heart is full and I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs and your presence in my life, my little Gia. Happy birthday from mama to my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for and more. May your life always be full of love and happiness today and always. I love you to the moon and back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples.” In the image, Gia and Preity are seen spending time on a beach.

Preity Zinta also wrote a similar post for Jai. For her son, she said, “Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being your mom. I'm sure we have known each other for many lives…. In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other and how much my heart fills up looking at you, my little miracle. I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, meri jaan. May your life be filled with loads of happiness today and always. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles and laughs. Love you to the moon and back.”

Preity Zinta welcomed twins via surrogacy last year. She has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016.