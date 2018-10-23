Preity Zinta Must Be The Cutest 'Villain' You Know

Preity Instagrammed this photo (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta is currently in India with her husband Gene Goodenough and is on a touring spree! As per the actress' adventures, as shared on Instagram, she currently appears to be chilling in Goa while we are stuck at our work desks. Preity Zinta, who has been keeping her fans and followers updated on Instagram with envy-inducing photos from her India darshan, shared an adorable selfie from the beach and wrote: "Chilling like a villain on the beach." With Preity this cute, it's hard to believe that she's anything even close to a villain... don't you agree? In the photo, Preity appears absolutely beach ready with a sun hat and heart-shaped glasses. Preity is a self-admitted 'beach bum' after all!

Meanwhile, Preity's Instafam is smitten by the new selfie and flooded her feed with comments like: "gorgeous", "wow" and "amazing."

This is how Preity Zinta kick-started her trip. "When you start a trip like this you know it will be a blast," she captioned the photo, in which she sports a tee, which reads "Good enough!" LOL.

Ahead of her Goa trip, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough were spotted in Maheshwar's Ahilya Fort. Preity also posted a loved-up photo with Gene and added an adorable caption: "Sitting at the centre of the universe with the centre of my universe."

Preity Zinta currently appears to be in India for the promotions of her much-delayed film Bhaiaji Superhitt. This will the actress' first appearance on screen after 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which she also produced. In Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, Preity co-stars with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.