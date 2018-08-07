Bhaiaji Superhit New Poster: Preity Zinta Is 'Back With A Bang'

Preity Zinta shared this poster. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Preity Zinta unveiled a new poster of her forthcoming film Bhaiaji Superhit and intense can't even begin to describe it. On Thursday, the actress shared the poster across different social media platforms. In the poster, Preity is dressed in a bright red saree and she can be seen holding a revolver in her hand. She captioned the post: "Back with a bang! Meet Sapna Dubey (her character's name) in Bhaiaji Superhit on the 19th of October in a theater near you." She also accompanied the post with the hashtag "#PZisBack." Bhaiaji Superhit also features Sunny Deol, who will reportedly be seen playing the role of a gangster.

Check out the poster of Bhaiaji Superhit here:

Bhaiaji Superhit is an action-comedy directed by Neeraj Pathak. The film has an ensemble cast, including actors Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel, Evelyn Sharma, Prakash Raj and Mithun Chakraborty.

Last month, Sunny Deol shared the film's first poster on social media and wrote: "Sirf aap ke liye, ye hai Bhaiaji Superhit gang ki pehli jhalak. Check out the post here:

Bhaiaji Superhithas been in the making for quite some time. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Eid this year. However, the film's release date was postponed and it will now hit the screens on October 19.

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut in the 1998 film Dil Se. She has starred in several hit films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara and Koi...Mil Gaya among others. She was last seen in the Welcome To New York, in which she made a cameo appearance.