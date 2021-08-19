Preity Zinta Had 'An Unforgettable Experience' Of 'High Altitude Dining' In Ladakh. See Here

Preity Zinta shared this picture.(Image courtesy: realpz)

Actress Preity Zinta is currently enjoying a holiday in Ladakh and is making us crave for a vacation by sharing pictures from the beautiful travel destination. The 46-year-old actress added two new pictures to her Ladakh diaries on Instagram. Those who follow Preity would know that she recently enjoyed a meal near the Warila Pass in Ladakh, which is 14,648 feet above the sea level. On Wednesday, she dropped a picture to give us a glimpse of her "high altitude dining" setting. The picture features Preity sitting at the table as she waits for her meal. The background of the picture is formed by a picturesque view of the mountains that we cannot stop obsessing over. She also shared another picture as a part of the post. The second picture captures an on-duty chef tasked to prepare a scrumptious meal for Preity Zinta. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote: "High altitude dining. An unforgettable experience."

Preity's post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, actress Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eyed emoji on Preity's post.

Check out Preity Zinta's aforementioned post here:

Preity had earlier updated us about her lunch scenes near the Warila Pass. She had shared a video of herself from the spot. In the video, she can be seen sharing that she stopped at the Warila Pass for having lunch. She termed her experience of having lunch next to the Warila Pass as "an experience of a lifetime." It indeed looks like that from Preity's posts.

Take a look at the video here:

Preity Zinta loves travelling and what she loves even more is documenting her travel experiences on Instagram. She checked into Ladakh last week and has been constantly updating us with new Instagram posts from her vacation since then.

Here are some more posts from Preity's Ladakh diaries:

After getting married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, Preity Zinta moved to Los Angeles with him. However, she keeps visiting India for professional and personal purposes every now and then. In terms of work, she is best known for her performances in films like Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.