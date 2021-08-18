Preity Zinta's Ladakh Diaries: She Had The 'Experience Of A Lifetime'

Preity Zinta in a still from the video. (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity posted a video on her Instagram profile

She is currently on a vacation in Ladakh

The actress loves to share posts from her travel diaries

Preity Zinta loves to travel and she never forgets to document her wanderlust diaries for her Instafam. The actress, who is in Ladakh these days, shared a new video and she said in the video: "Hi everyone, I'm here in Ladakh and I'm at 4,465 meters and we've stopped here to have lunch. Giving you a sneak peek." She added, "This is the highest place here anyone can have lunch... I am wearing a Ladakh poncho kyunki yahan pe thand lag rahi hai. It's freezing." She captioned the post: "Having lunch next to the Wari La (La means pass) was definitely an experience of a lifetime. Even though the sun was out, the ice cold wind made it impossible to not shiver." She added the hashtags #adventure, #Lunch, #Warila, #highaltitude, #pztravel and #Ting.

Take a look at her post:

She shared these pictures from her vacation and wrote: "If light is in your heart, you will find your way home. #Taktokmonastery #caveroof #soundofsilence #pztravel #ting."

Check out the pictures here:

The actress got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. In terms of work, Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.