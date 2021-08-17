'Time Just Stopped' For Preity Zinta Inside The Taktok Monastery In Ladakh. See Pics And Video

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Preity Zinta is currently in Ladakh

The actress is preparing for her new project in Leh

On Tuesday, Preity shared a video of herself from the Taktok Monastery

Preity Zinta, who is currently in Ladakh, has been adding new photos and videos to her Instagram album from beautiful travel destination. The actress is preparing for her new project in Leh. On Tuesday, Preity Zinta shared a video and a set of photos of herself from the Taktok Monastery and shared that she felt "amazing" in the monastery, like "time just stopped" for her there. Preity Zinta, who revealed her new look for upcoming project earlier this week, can be seen sporting an olive outfit and curly hair in the photos and video. "There is something so peaceful about monasteries. Here I'm at the Taktok Monastery after lighting a lamp. They were kind enough to let us sit inside for some time and it felt amazing ... like time just stopped. Here's to enjoying the sound of silence and respecting all religions #caveroof #pztravel #highaltiitude," the actress captioned her video.

While sharing photos of herself praying inside the Taktok Monastery, Preity Zinta wrote: "If light is in your heart, you will find your way home #Taktokmonastery #caveroof #soundofsilence."

Check out Preity Zinta's posts here:

This is not the first time Preity Zinta is prepping for her project in Ladakh. The actress filmed the 2004 movie Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, also in Ladakh. On Monday, she posted a photo of herself getting her oxygen level and blood pressure checked at Chamba Camp in Thiksey and wrote: "Even though I've been to Ladakh before on shoots this experience has been totally different. From oxygen checks to blood pressure checks at check in... everything is new."

Preity Zinta shared her new look (which actually is her old look from her 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai) in two posts and captioned one of them: "It's always exciting to create a new look for a new character. It's also nerve wrecking when you fundamentally change your hair & your vibe, therefore this is an appreciation post for Adhuna. Thank you babe for being so damn good at what you do and for being my go to person whenever I'm in any hair doubt. Thank you for being patient, so detailed and so meticulous. I love you and I love my new vibe. Here's to bringing back the perm and restarting my love affair with curls."

Preity Zinta is known for her performances in films like Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, among others