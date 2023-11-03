Inside Sussanne Khan's Halloween Party With Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol And Others

Sussanne Khan and Preity Zinta at the party. (Courtesy: PreityZinta)

Sussanne Khan hosted a grand birthday-cum-Halloween party for her industry friends last night. FYI: The interior designer turned 48 last month. Now, Preity Zinta has shared a video on Instagram. The actress showed up as an astronaut for the spooky night. We also got a glimpse of the on-point Halloween decor. Along with the video, Preity Zinta wrote, “Happy Birthday Halloween Estyle. Had so much fun, Sussanne Khan. Thank you so much for the maddest and baddest evening. I almost missed my flight. Love you to the moon and back. #HappyBirthday #happyhalloween #ting.” Sussanne Khan didn't miss the cute gesture. She replied, “Love you my preeee. You are my original Space Girl.” Farah Khan Ali has declared that it was a “fabulous night.” Farah is Sussanne Khan's sister.

Abhay Deol has also shared a series of pictures of the Halloween bash on Instagram. The actor's make-up was on point. Sharing the album, he wrote, “@tanujadabirmakeup helping me get that “Dia de los Muertos” look for Halloween. Swipe to see how it slowly faded through the night, starting with a before and after pic. Which look do you prefer? With or without the make-up? Always lovely seeing my friend @suzkr, she knows how to throw a bash. And what fun catching Preity Zinta and Farah Khan Ali in town! Need today to recover, phew!” Richa Chadha spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “Your makeup was the best.” Echoing a similar sentiment, Farah Khan Ali said, “Too much fun and you looked amazing.” Director Zoya Akhtar added, “J'adore [somewhere between I really like and I love.]” Abhay and Zoya have worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Orhan Awatramani has also shared pictures from the amazing night on Instagram Stories. The social media influencer's look was inspired by Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein.

So what do you have to say about the Halloween looks?