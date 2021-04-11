Pregnant Shreya Ghoshal Shares Pics From 'Surprise Baby Shower'

Shreya Ghoshal posted this picture (Image courtesy: @shreyaghoshal)

Sunday turned out to be special for mom-to-be Shreya Ghoshal as her friends threw a surprise baby shower for her amid the lockdown in Maharashtra. Shreya has now treated her Instafam to how her "online baby shower" went like. The singer, who is awaiting the arrival of her first baby with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, posted a few pictures of the baby shower celebration on Instagram and also wrote a heartwarming caption for her friends along with it. Going by her post, it is quite evident that she is being "pampered" by them.

In the first picture, pregnant Shreya can be seen posing for the camera. She is wearing a "mom-to-be" sash and is holding a small placard that reads, "Mommy to be." We can also see a variety of delicious dishes on the table that Shreya's friends cooked and sent to her. The food is kept on the table at the forefront. In another picture, we can also see a close-up shot of the food. The series also feature a screenshot of Shreya's video call with her friends.

Overwhelmed Shreya praised her friends for the beautiful gesture. She wrote, "When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance...Online surprise baby shower from my cutest 'Baawris'. Everyone cooked something, or made something handmade, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games...How lucky am I! Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here..."

Shreya Ghoshal announced the news of her pregnancy in March this year. "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives (sic)," the singer wrote in an Instagram post back then.

Shreya Ghoshal married Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015. Shiladitya is Shreya's childhood friend. The couple is now expecting their first child.